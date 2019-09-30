NASA: Send your name to Mars aboard 2020 Rover

(CNN) – This souvenir is out of this world… literally!

This is what your boarding pass to Mars will look like, well, as long as you sign up!

The Mars 2020 Rover mission is part of NASA’s exploration of the red planet.

It takes off next July and scientists hope the Rover helps them answer some big questions about Mars, like whether or not there’s potential for life.

If you sign up online, you’ll automatically get a souvenir boarding pass.

Not only that, but they’ll stencil your name on a chip using an electron beam and then that chip will get put “on” the Rover.

And who knows, maybe your name will get put next to Brad Pitt’s.

But this is your final boarding call.

You have to sign up on NASA’s website by Monday night at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.