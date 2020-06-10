NASCAR bans Confederate flag at events

FILE – In this July 4, 2015, file photo, confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WATE) — NASCAR announced Wednesday it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at its events, effective immediately.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing tweeted the statement just before 5 p.m.

RELATED: Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era

RELATED: NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport.

Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

The move was announced before Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

LATEST STORIES