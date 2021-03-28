NASCAR: Cup Series, Camping World Truck Series postponed until Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another cancellation has been reported in the Last Great Colosseum Sunday due to inclement weather and flooding.

NASCAR announced Sunday afternoon that the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series have been postponed.

NEWS: Today’s NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races have been postponed at @BMSupdates.



Schedule for Monday:

4 PM ET: Food City Dirt Race (FOX)

12 PM ET: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (FS1) pic.twitter.com/VR5Vu5EVMw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 28, 2021

The Cup Series is now scheduled for Monday, March 29 at 4 p.m., and the Camping World Truck Series will launch Monday at noon.

The updated schedule Monday included the following:

10 a.m. – parking lots open

11 a.m. – spectator gates open

Noon – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series)

4 p.m. – Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series)

A press release from BMS says that all tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate at 4 p.m.

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt ticketholders can use their tickets for their reserved seat for the truck race and also stay for the Cup race.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate Monday.

Saturday’s races were initially postponed until Sunday, but the weekend’s weather flooded out the chance of the races.

