NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

(WJHL)- Officials with NASCAR have released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s (No. 43) garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said the investigation determined “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that same stall. NASCAR said it was the lone garage stall with a pull down rope that resembled a noose.

Wallace posted the following statement on his Twitter page after the FBI revealed their findings from the investigation.

NASCAR officials announced the FBI findings earlier this week.