NASCAR returns to Bristol May 30-31, but without fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR announced its next installment of races, which includes two events at Bristol Motor Speedway, but no fans will be in attendance.

Racing will return to BMS on Saturday, May 30 with a 160-mile Xfinity Series race. The Cup series will take the track on Sunday, May 31 for a 266-mile race.

Both races will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.

Here is the list of announced events:

NASCAR also announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31), Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio (May 30), and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (June 5).

The announcement comes as NASCAR prepares to return to racing this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The race will be broadcast on FOX with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR says the remainder of the adjusted schedule will be announced at a later date.