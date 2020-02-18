NASCAR: Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries ‘not life-threatening’

(WJHL)- In a statement on Twitter late Monday night NASCAR officials released an update on driver Ryan Newman’s condition after a fiery crash at the tail end of the Daytona 500.
The statement below says in part, “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized
