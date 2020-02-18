Closings
NASCAR: Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries ‘not life-threatening’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- In a statement on Twitter late Monday night NASCAR officials released an update on driver Ryan Newman’s condition after a fiery crash at the tail end of the Daytona 500.

The statement below says in part, “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.”

