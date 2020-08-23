Nashville adult entertainment businesses donate $6000 to struggling Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three adult entertainment businesses in Nashville are donating $6000 to the Nashville Zoo to help care for the animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Deja Vu Services confirmed the news on Saturday. The company operates Deja Vu Showgirls Nashville, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Nashville, and King’s of Hustler Male Review Nashville.

“The Nashville Zoo runs a first class attraction for families of all backgrounds and cultures to learn, observe, and interact with animals they otherwise might not have the opportunity,” said the spokesperson.

The company said that the zoo has not yet accepted their donation but that they ‘sincerely hope’ that they will as they are big animal lovers themselves and are “sympathetic to the unfortunate situation caused by the pandemic at the Nashville Zoo.”