NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A faulty sprinkler system in the James K. Polk Cultural Center has forced the Nashville Ballet to cancel its shows this weekend.

The Nashville Ballet was set to perform “Peter Pan” Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That was before a mechanical failure within a fire suppression system caused “significant” water damage to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall stage as well as to Nashville Ballet’s sets and production equipment.

Officials also say the amount of water released has made has prevented the venue from ensuring the safety of performers and patrons, alike.

For now, the Nashville Ballet is evaluating the extent of the damages and whether it will be able to reschedule the performances.

Staff members are currently reaching out to ticket holders regarding refunds.