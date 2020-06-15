Nashville bars respond to COVID-19 citations, say it’s a double standard with protests

News

by: Stassy Olmos

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health issued more than a dozen citations to businesses violating COVID-19 Phase Two guidelines this weekend, three of which are bars on Broadway, including Underground and Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

Owners told News 2 it’s a double standard and they’re sick of it.

“It’s unfair for 5,000 people to march in front of our place yesterday in direct violation of the Phase Two order and then for Mayor Cooper and Dr. Caldwell to come in last night and give us citations,” said Bryan Lewis, attorney for Steve Smith, who owns Kid Rock’s and Honky Tonk Central, both cited this weekend.

Videos and photos surfaced on social media showing Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk with a packed dance floor and people gathered around the bar Friday night, all violations of Metro Health’s Emergency Order 6.

“This is selective enforcement,” said Lewis, “Mayor Cooper cannot have it both ways. The business owners in Nashville are sick and tired of this, if we were under Governor Lee’s plan, we would already be in Phase Four.”

Many people spending the day at bars on Broadway Sunday agreed.

“It’s crazy how everybody’s protesting and nobody gets coronavirus, but if we go to a bar, we’re in danger of getting coronavirus,” Murfreesboro resident Luke Nikolich told News 2.

Mayor John Cooper closed Lower Broad businesses on March 18 due to COVID-19 and just after bars were allowed to reopen, several places were damaged in a riot on May 30, the same day Cooper spoke at a protest of thousands of people.

“Mr. Smith thinks it’s very unfair that the mayor would invite 5 or 10,000 people to a rally in violation of phase two and then a certain group of these people go and destroy hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars worth of property here in Nashville,” explained Lewis, “And the Metro Health Department and Mayor Cooper have the audacity to come down and cite Mr. Smith’s businesses.”

“Everyone has their right to go in, they don’t have to go in if they don’t like it, we’re going in,” Nashville resident Jacki Robert told News 2 outside of Kid Rock’s bar.

The fine amount will be determined in court, but Lewis said they will fight the citations under due process and equal protection rights laws.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions"

Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August"

Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts"

Change Center reopens with safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Center reopens with safety precautions"

Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday"

Debate over TN mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over TN mail-in voting"

Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020"

Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure"

KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school"

Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall"

KARM in need of face masks, other items

Thumbnail for the video titled "KARM in need of face masks, other items"

Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events"

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter