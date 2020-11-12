Nashville considered for possible temporary home of Toronto Raptors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An NBA team could be ready to move to Nashville, at least temporarily.

Nashville is among a short list of cities in the running to be the temporary home of the Toronto Raptors for the start of the upcoming NBA season.

International travel restrictions could make it impossible for the team to play its schedule based in Toronto.

Nashville, Buffalo, Kansas City, Tampa and Newark, New Jersey are among the cities reported to be interested in hosting the Raptors.

The management team with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena, where the Raptors would play their games, wouldn’t confirm any conversations but did say it would be a tremendous honor and opportunity for Nashville.

“First and foremost, everyone’s desire would be for the Raptors to play in Toronto. However, if they had to relocate to the United States for any part of the 2020-21 season, it would be a tremendous honor and opportunity for the city of Nashville, and there’s no city that could host them better than us.” Kevin Wilson, Director of Communications

The NBA plans to start up the season the week of Christmas.