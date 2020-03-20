Closings
Nashville couple among dozens stranded in Peru amid coronavirus quarantine

by: Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville couple’s spring break getaway in Peru has been extended indefinitely as they attempt to escape from the country currently under a two-week quarantine.

Mike Rustici told News 2 that he and Linda Scruggs traveled to Peru on a “bucket list” trip to hike the Inca Trail and visit Machu Picchu.

“We were supposed to start hiking early in the morning Monday, so we got into bed around eight and had all our stuff packed up and ready to go,” Rustici explained.

He said, “around nine, we got a very aggressive knock on the door and a bellman delivering a message from the president of Peru saying that we had until 11:59 p.m. on the following night to pack up our stuff and get out of the country before all the borders were completely closed and a quarantine began.”

“The Peruvian president didn’t give us enough time and I think there were maybe two or three flights that did get out. All the rest were already canceled,” Scruggs said.

As the couple scrambled to find their way back to their children, the two learned they were not the only Americans stranded in the foreign country.

“There’s a social media effort to communicate with people who are also stuck here and we’ve been able to find at least 12 Tennesseans who are here in Peru in various situations,” Scruggs revealed.

As the couple and other Americans trapped in Peru attempt to get home, President Trump said Thursday he will utilize the U.S. military to bring them out of the quarantined country. No further details were released about when that would happen.

