Nashville health officials investigate worship gathering held outside Nashville courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department says it will “pursue appropriate penalties” against the organizer of a worship gathering attended by thousands of people over the weekend in downtown Nashville.
The “Let Us Worship” event was held at 5 p.m. Sunday outside of the Metro Courthouse. Videos circulating on social media showed thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing or masks in sight.
The organizer of the event, Sean Feucht posted to Twitter that a police officer he spoke with estimated 9,000 to 10,000 worshippers attended the gathering.
“It’s officially a protest, so it’s legal,” Feucht said in a video posted to his social media.
In a statement released Monday morning, Brian Todd, the spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said the department was working with other Metro agencies to investigate and would “pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer.”
Todd added the event organizer did not submit an application to the health department or a permit application to any Metro department.
