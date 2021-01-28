Nashville hot chicken makes its way to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville is full of local restaurants and retail stores, and this past week the 100 Block of Gay Street welcomed Wicked Chicken with open arms — and hungry stomachs.

Wicked Chicken is owned and operated by the owners of Harvest, with Josh James as their Director of Operations. James has been looking forward to opening, as he saw a need for Nashville hot chicken.

“We’re excited about some of the other businesses coming in down here and some good news, so why not hot chicken? First in Knoxville!” Josh James

James and some of the staff have been working on recipes and styles for about six months, and this is not a new idea for them. He says, “we know we have wanted to get into the chicken game for quite some time,” as he, Chef Jeff Kenny and fellow owners travelled to Nashville for culinary classes in the last few months.

The initial theme of the restaurant was to give it a fresh and clean look. But James new that was going to have to be tweaked.

“We’re downtown – we have exposed brick, we have original wood floors so you get the downtown feel but we also have ten TVs in a small space,” James said. They said they also want it to be about the hot chicken, but also a fun place to enjoy.

Opening in a pandemic has extended the timeline for Wicked Chicken, but being vocal on social media and having everyone from their restaurant brands help out, it has been an easy opening even without hosting an opening event.

Having a restaurant that has one specific niche in Knoxville does not pose a threat of being overrun by bigger brands.

“There’s a great feel down here of the businesses, they really just help each other out and have each other’s backs,” James said; he also mentioned during their construction when they didn’t have a kitchen, they would eat at the surrounding places, learning that “we’re all in this together.”

When it comes to giving advice for someone ready to get into the restaurant building, he says, “you have to love it. It’s a lot of work, it’s everyday, but it’s a lot of fun. Your passion will come through in your food and for your guest experience.”

Wicked Chicken is open Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 141 South Gay Street.