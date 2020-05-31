1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lee authorizes deployment of National Guard in Nashville Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protesters dispersed by smoke bomb as protesters vandalize, set fire to Metro courthouse
Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11

Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: 6 arrested, no officers injured at Metro Police central precinct

News

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s ‘I Will Breathe’ Rally in protest of police brutality and to encourage change has marched through downtown Nashville to the central police precinct on Korean Veterans Blvd.

MORE: Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protestors march to Capitol Hill for George Floyd

The crowd damaged a Metro police car, drawing a pig in spray paint on the hood, damaging the windshield, and placing signs such as “Who do you call when the murderer wears a badge?” on the car.

Metro officers in riot gear, some on horseback, were being pummeled with trash, water bottles, and yelled at by the crowd. The crowd was chanting phrases such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say His Name.’

One of our News 2 photographers described the crowd throwing rocks and garbage. Our crews had to back out of the crowd because the crowds became violent when we went on the air.

Nashville’s Fraternal Order of Police tells News 2 that no officers have been injured so far in the incident. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall tells us that 6 people have been arrested so far.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter