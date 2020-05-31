Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protesters returned to lower Broadway and began rioting by breaking into Broadway bars, looting businesses, and breaking out windows in the area around Margaritaville at Broadway and 4th Avenue.

Bars and restaurants were being told to close by 10 p.m. Windows were broken out at AJ’s Good Time Bar and The Stage on Broadway. News 2 is also working to confirm that windows were possibly broken out at Ryman Auditorium.

Lower Broadway bar owner Steve Smith tells News 2 that he “has armed security at all his businesses downtown and if there is vandalism or looting at his places, they will shoot to kill.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued an emergency executive order, Governor Bill Lee has authorized the National Guard, and Metro Police issued a curfew for 10 p.m. for everyone in the city of Nashville.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally called the violent protests and riots in Nashville ‘a descent into madness.’