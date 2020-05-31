Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Organizers say violent protesters probably not from the original rally

1  of  2
by: Joey Gill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers from the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally from earlier this afternoon tell News 2 that anyone still out protesting ‘is probably not from the rally.’

Multiple organizers from the original peaceful rally tell News 2’s CB Cotton that the protesters who are causing violence and damage across the city ‘are likely there to escalate conflict on the ground.’

Nashville Mayor John Cooper condemned the protesters who are causing violence, saying in a tweet ‘We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home.’

