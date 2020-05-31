Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protesters march to Capitol Hill for George Floyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protest rally and march took place in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon for George Floyd, a man who was killed earlier this week in Minneapolis by a police officer.

Thousands of people came out with signs condemning police brutality and calling for change. Crowds marched to Capitol Hill from First Baptist Church Capitol Hill chanting such phrases like ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ and ‘No Peace.’

I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN

Groups who took part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP. Organizers of the rally stood in solidarity with victims of police brutality and white supremacy.

Organizers chant in unison “I can’t breathe.” on Legislative Plaza@WKRN pic.twitter.com/w3qLsQueKj — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) May 30, 2020

Protesters in Downtown #Nashville chant “#BlackLivesMatter” after speech where an organizer said “You’re supposed to protect us, but who’s going to protect us from you?” referring to #police. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/obNyAovW5J — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 30, 2020

The rally was held at Legislative Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Afterwards, the crowd began marching toward Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

Protesters are now leaving the plaza to march. Thousands are heading east on Rosa L. Parks. #Nashville #protests @WKRN pic.twitter.com/6vBHVRzyUF — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 30, 2020

WATCH the full rally again below:

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.