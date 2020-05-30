Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’ Rally: Protestors march to Capitol Hill for George Floyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protest rally and march is taking place in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon for George Floyd, a man who was killed earlier this week in Minneapolis by a police officer.

Protesters in Downtown #Nashville chant “#BlackLivesMatter” after speech where an organizer said “You’re supposed to protect us, but who’s going to protect us from you?” referring to #police. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/obNyAovW5J — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 30, 2020

Thousands of people came out with signs condemning police brutality and calling for change. Crowds marched to Capitol Hill from First Baptist Church Capitol Hill chanting such phrases like ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ and ‘No Peace.’

I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN

Organizers chant in unison “I can’t breathe.” on Legislative Plaza@WKRN pic.twitter.com/w3qLsQueKj — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) May 30, 2020

Groups taking part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP. Organizers of the rally are standing in solidarity with victims of police brutality and white supremacy.

The rally will be held at Legislative Plaza until 5 p.m.