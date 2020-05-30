1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tennessee reports 22,566 COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 58 active cases, 391 total

Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’ Rally: Protestors march to Capitol Hill for George Floyd

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protest rally and march is taking place in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon for George Floyd, a man who was killed earlier this week in Minneapolis by a police officer.

Thousands of people came out with signs condemning police brutality and calling for change. Crowds marched to Capitol Hill from First Baptist Church Capitol Hill chanting such phrases like ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ and ‘No Peace.’

I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRNI Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Can Breathe Rally - 5/30/20
    I Can Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN

Groups taking part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP. Organizers of the rally are standing in solidarity with victims of police brutality and white supremacy.

The rally will be held at Legislative Plaza until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter