1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lee authorized deployment of National Guard in Nashville Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protesters dispersed by smoke bomb as protesters vandalize, set fire to Metro courthouse

Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Smoke canisters deployed on protesters on Broadway

News

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

Source: WKRN

WARNING: Some offensive language possible in pictures and video on this article.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smoke canisters have been deployed on lower Broadway as a large number of protesters left the Metro Police central precinct and began their march toward the Cumberland River.

Some of the protesters remain at the central precinct, and are confronting officers protecting the police station and yelling at them.

It is unclear at this time where the protesters are marching to, the crowd marched onto 1st Avenue North back toward Public Square Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter