Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Smoke canisters deployed on protesters on Broadway

WARNING: Some offensive language possible in pictures and video on this article.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smoke canisters have been deployed on lower Broadway as a large number of protesters left the Metro Police central precinct and began their march toward the Cumberland River.
Some of the protesters remain at the central precinct, and are confronting officers protecting the police station and yelling at them.
It is unclear at this time where the protesters are marching to, the crowd marched onto 1st Avenue North back toward Public Square Park.