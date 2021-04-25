Nashville man charged after hitting victim with chair for trying to touch burger at mental health facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is facing assault charges after hitting a man with dementia over the head with a chair for trying to touch his burger.

It happened in the 800 block of Shelby Avenue on Saturday. News 2 confirmed with staff of Shelby Manor, a mental health facility, the incident occurred there.

According to an arrest affidavit from Metro Police, Bounty Sibounreuang told officers he got mad at the victim for trying to touch his food.

The victim has been diagnosed with dementia and reportedly tried to touch Sibounreuang’s burger. Sibounreuang told officers this made him angry so he picked up a chair and hit the victim in the head with it.

The victim had a severe cut and medics stated he would need stitches.

The facility manager called the police after witnessing the attack. Sibounreuang is facing aggravated assault charges and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.