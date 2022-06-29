KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 20-year-old Nashville man now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his infant son who was initially hospitalized Sunday with severe head trauma.

Joshua R. Lane was taken into custody on Monday on two counts of aggravated child abuse after his son was hospitalized with critical injuries. The child died at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday and Lane was subsequently charged with first degree murder.

Joshua R. Lane (MNPD)

According to WKRN, doctors determined the baby’s injuries included severe head trauma with little to no brain function, bruising and a fractured rib.

The unresponsive child was taken by his parents to Centennial Medical Center Sunday. He was stabilized and transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

During an interview with police, Lane said he “zoned out and may have shaken the child.” He also said that the bruising on his son’s leg was due to him pinching the baby.

Lane’s bond has been set at $150,000.