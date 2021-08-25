Nashville man charged with setting fire to 4 churches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been charged with civil rights violations after he allegedly set fire to four Nashville-area churches during the summer of 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Alan Douglas Fox set fire to Crievewood United Methodist Church, Crievewood Baptist Church, Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, and Priest Lake Community Baptist Church. The fires were set between June 17 and June 26, 2019. Fox is also charged with carrying and using a firearm during the arson of the Crievewood Baptist Church.

Fox reportedly set the fires due to the “religious character” of the churches.

If convicted, Fox could face up to 20 years in prison for each fire, in addition to a five-year sentence for the firearms charge.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.