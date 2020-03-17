Breaking News
Lenoir City woman suspected of killing 3-year-old son dies in hospital
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Nashville man sings, plays guitar to senior citizens in COVID-19 lockdown

News

by: Brent Remadna

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many nursing homes around the nation are in lockdown as COVID-19 continues to spread, but some people are finding unique ways to visit their loved ones.

While some are stopping by The Harmony in Brentwood and waving to family through the glass, others like David DeLoach are using their talents to keep the elderly entertained.

David stopped by his mother’s facility to say hello, but also sing and play guitar. He didn’t stop there as he continued to move around the building, outside and at least 40 feet away of course, and played to anyone who wanted to listed.

DeLoach said he wanted everyone stuck inside to know they had people thinking about them.

He plans on going back soon to play again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter