Breaking News
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Closings
There are currently 55 active closings. Click for more details.

Nashville man with COVID-19: ‘We should all be acting like we already have it’

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday wants his story to serve as a warning for people who question the seriousness of the virus.

Adam Denison and his husband traveled on a cruise from Key West to the Bahamas a little more than a week ago. He said they were only slightly concerned about getting the novel coronavirus, as they washed and sanitized their hands religiously throughout the trip.

“I don’t think we touched a handrail the entire time we were on the ship,” Denison explained.

A day after Denison returned to Nashville, he said he experienced extreme nasal congestion, but was still not concerned because the symptom was not commonly associated with COVID-19.

He explained he then “started getting a fever, “which turned into hacking, really bad coughing.”

Someone else on his cruise later tested positive for the coronavirus, so Denison said he and his husband went to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center testing site to be checked out. Their results were returned Wednesday morning and Denison revealed they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is physically taxing to cough that much,” Denison explained. “Based on what I’ve experienced, this is not your normal flu. It’s worse. It has felt worse for a week for me anyway. It’s not easy to get over. It’s taken me a full week and I’m still coughing off and on.”

He added, “it kind of makes me feel like I have a responsibility to share my story and make sure that as many people as possible can understand that they need to be taking the advice of professionals and doing what’s needed to stop it.”

Denison is an otherwise healthy 34-year-old man but said his concern is for the older population.

“I worry about my parents. Just the coughing alone would debilitate them to where they’d probably have to be hospitalized,” he explained.

Denison added, “We should all be acting like we already have it and don’t want to spread it to other people.”

The Nashville man is urging people to heed the warnings and listen to his story. He has asked people to practice “social distancing” in an attempt to lessen the number of those with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday"

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter