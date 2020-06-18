Nashville mayor announces retirement of Metro police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the retirement of Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson Thursday morning.

Mayor Cooper said the city will host a nation-wide search for Chief Anderson’s successor. Mayor Cooper added he is grateful for Chief Anderson’s service throughout his 45-year career.

“Chief Steve Anderson, who has served the city honorably in this role since 2010, will retire at the conclusion of our national search and hiring process,” said Mayor Cooper. “Over the next several months, my office will organize input from the entire community as we find the right leader for this next chapter of community safety in Nashville.”

I will have a committee to assist me with the search process, which will not exclude internal candidates. We need to find the best chief for Nashville. To serve and protect is the greatest calling. Thank you for your service, Chief Anderson. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 18, 2020

Chief Anderson served as the head of the department for 10 years.

“Chief Anderson is a thoughtful and effective leader – a dedicated public servant who has the admiration of his officers and the thanks of a grateful Mayor for his years of service to our community,” added Mayor Cooper.

Chief Anderson’s announcement comes as the ACLU of Tennessee urged his resignation last week and more than a dozen Metro Council members filed a resolution calling for his resignation.

Anderson, who has been with the Metro Nashville Police Department for more than 40 years, was appointed Chief in 2010 by then-Mayor Karl Dean. The Belmont University graduate served in the United States Air Force and was previously employed by the White County Sheriff’s Office. He is a member of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Associations and is licensed to practice law.

Details regarding the search for a new chief were not immediately released.