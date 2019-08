NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – David Briley is calling for Tennessee lawmakers to take action after the deadly shootings this past weekend in El Paso and Dayton.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Nashville’s mayor asked Tennessee and Senate Republicans, and Governor Bill Lee to pass a Red Flag Gun Law.

In the wake of mass shootings like Dayton and El Paso, we need more than just thoughts and prayers to move forward. I'm calling on @TNHouseGOP, @TNSenateGOP and @GovBillLee to pass a Red Flag Law to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. https://t.co/gZ00NvymGM — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) August 6, 2019

Related: Some states pass new laws after mass shootings, others don’t