Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Nashville Metro Health Dept. reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 14,702 total in Davidson County

News

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 14,702 total cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 141 deaths in Davidson County.

The total number of cases includes 14,685 confirmed and 17 probable cases and grew by 164 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 9,526 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,035 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 7,648 of which are men, 6,791 are women and the gender of 263 patients is unknown.

Of the 123,011 tests performed in the county, 14,702 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 108,309.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 24% and available ICU beds are at 25%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 69 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Nashville is now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.

return to phase two

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter