Nashville Metro Health Dept. reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 14,702 total in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 14,702 total cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
There has been a total of 141 deaths in Davidson County.
The total number of cases includes 14,685 confirmed and 17 probable cases and grew by 164 in the past 24 hours.
A reported 9,526 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,035 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 7,648 of which are men, 6,791 are women and the gender of 263 patients is unknown.
Of the 123,011 tests performed in the county, 14,702 (12%) had positive results. Negative results total 108,309.
The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 24% and available ICU beds are at 25%.
The COVID-19 Hotline received 69 calls on Sunday.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
Nashville is now moved into a hybrid version of the city’s roadmap to reopening plan.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County has 10th death, Sevier County mandates masks
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Can Tennessee schools open this fall? Two state leaders on how it will happen
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases fall to 714, total recovered cases rise to 862
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.5% increase as total cases top 61,000
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases rise to 731, total recovered cases now at 826
- Sullivan County executive order: Mask mandate to go in effect July 12
- Roane, Loudon Rep. Calfee tests positive for COVID-19
- Knoxville area hospitals limit visitations to 1 person for duration of stay
- ‘Disasters don’t discriminate’: Health officials push to protect communities of color from COVID-19
- Know Before You Go: The wait is an hour or more for a coronavirus test at the Knox County Health Department
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in state are up 36.9% from June to 59,546
- Pathologist found blood clots in â€˜almost every organâ€™ during autopsies on COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Federal team visits Knox County after seeing ‘rapid growth’ of cases as active cases surpass 700
- Tennessee Supreme Court requiring masks in all courthouses