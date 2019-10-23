Nashville mother accused of dropping baby boy on head, leaving him outside naked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother has been charged with child abuse after she reportedly drank excessively, dropped her baby on his head and then left the child outside naked.

According to Metro police, an acquaintance of Latoya Telfor alerted officers around 4 a.m. Tuesday that the 38-year-old was at a home on Charles E. Davis Boulevard, heavily intoxicated, with her one-year-old son and refused to leave. The friend reported Telfor dropped the child on his head multiple times, then took off his clothes and left him outside.

Latoya Telfor (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When police arrived, they said they found Telfor in a bedroom holding a nearly-empty 40 ounce can of beer. Her son was next to her wearing only a diaper and covered in dust, officers revealed.

Police approached Telfor and said she picked the child up by his wrist and started swinging him around. It was not immediately known if the child suffered serious injuries.

Telfor was taken into custody at the home. While being booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony child abuse, police said they located two-and-a-half hydrocodone pills on her. She did not have a valid prescription for the pills, officers explained.

The suspect was also charged with resisting arrest and possessing contraband in jail. Her bond was set at $11,000.