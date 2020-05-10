Nashville NAACP president finds bullseye in yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The President of Nashville’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter took to social media Saturday night to show a bizarre addition to his backyard – a bullseye target.

Keith Caldwell posted on Facebook Saturday night that when he walked out of his house around 8:30, he found that someone had set up and left the bullseye in his fenced-in back yard.

“They had to climb up on my fence to put it in my yard as my gate is locked,” Caldwell wrote.

He said he then contacted the police non-emergency number to make a police report. When the officer arrived, Caldwell wrote that the officer just shrugged and said that he “thought the target was pretty cool.”

“I informed him that I am the local NAACP President and have deep concerns about what this could mean for the safety of my life and the lives of my family members,” Caldwell wrote in the Facebook post. “I expressed him that it concerned me that he was so flippant about the matter.”