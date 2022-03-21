NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The bid for Nashville to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) has advanced and is up against just one other contender.

A senior advisor told News 2 competitive bids have come in from cities across the country to host the convention, such as Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh. Now, it is down to Nashville and Milwaukee as the two finalists.

In February, RNC committee members scouted out and toured venues in Nashville. Bridgestone Arena and Music City Center are possible spaces for the estimated 50,000 attendees.

“We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party,” said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters.

Governor Bill Lee’s office previously asked the city of Nashville to submit a proposal to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.