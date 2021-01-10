Nashville officers who evacuated bombing scene honored as 12th Titan at Sunday’s playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Titans on Sunday honored the six Metro Nashville Police Department officers who evacuated downtown Nashville prior to the Christmas Day bombing.
Ahead of kickoff of Sunday’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, the group of officers was recognized as the collective 12 Titan.
A video posted to Twitter by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows Sgt. Timothy Miller leading the 12th Titan sword ceremony.
Miller has ties to East Tennessee, as does Officer Michael Sipos. Both are among the “Nashville 6” police officers.
Miller graduated from Greene County’s Chuckey-Doak High School. Sipos is a University of Tennessee Knoxville and Hardin Valley Academy graduate.