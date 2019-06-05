Nashville police: 10 fatal overdoses in 6 days possibly linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine, heroin

Metro police officials said there have been 10 deadly overdoses in the Nashville area in just six days.

According to a tweet posted by the dept. on Tuesday night, a white or brown substance was found at the scenes of 5 of those fatal overdoses.

While toxicology reports for the victims are still pending, officials have reason to believe the overdoses are linked to heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl similar to the substance pictured.

Officials in Cheatham County think the same source could also be to blame for the five recent overdose deaths reported there.

Concerning news: Nashville has experienced 10 suspected drug overdose deaths since last Thursday. In 5, a white or brown powder was found at the scene. Tox screens are pending, but we know drug dealers are mixing heroin & cocaine with cheaper & deadly fentanyl like in this photo. pic.twitter.com/v9NpqzshPv— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2019

