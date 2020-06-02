Nashville police arrest convicted felon following vandalism of courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following the vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.

Police tweeted out the following photo:

Police said 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald was arrested by the Specialized Investigations Division. He is facing charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism for Saturday’s attack on the Historic Courthouse.

Police say he pulled a granite civil rights plaque off the wall and smashed it on the ground. Pieces of the plaque were used to break courthouse windows. Fitzgerald is a convicted felon.

Earlier, Nashville police also arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers for setting the courthouse on fire.

Somers has been charged with felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Police are looking for at least one more person connected to the damage at the courthouse.