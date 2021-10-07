NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Police have now charged the parents of a baby who was left in an unlocked, running car, while they shopped for groceries Wednesday night.

News 2 has been following the incident at every turn since the report first came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro police said after working with the District Attorney’s Office they have decided to charge Nolan Ishimwe’s parents, Ruhumuriza and Nyirankumi Mukunzi, with child endangerment.

Metro police have released a timeline of the events.

Investigators said parents arrived at the Inglewood Kroger around 6 o’clock.

While they were shopping, a woman was caught on surveillance video getting into the car and driving off around 6:20.

Investigators said 40 minutes later the parents returned to find their car and child missing, immediately calling 911.

Officer arrived about five minutes later at 7:07 to gather information to issue a report.

After reviewing surveillance video, Metro police requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issue an AMBER Alert.

The AMBER Alert rang out around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the child was found safe in the abandoned car shortly after Midnight.

They said a citizen called 911 to report the stolen Ford Focus was parked in the 900 block of Home Road.

The one-year-old was found asleep and unharmed.

Meanwhile, police are searching for Brandi Rhodes. The 33-year-old is a suspect in the theft of the vehicle and kidnapping of Nolan.

She is wanted for questioning in the case and also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor assault charge.

You’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers if you have any information on this case. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. (615) 742-7463, (615) 74-CRIME.