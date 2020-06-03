Nashville prayer vigil held at Metro Historic Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, government and faith leaders gathered to pray for healing on a site of damage and destruction.

The prayer vigil was spearheaded by Metro Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, Brenda Haywood and held on the steps of the Metro Historic Courthouse.

She said, “I think we know what’s wrong, and I think it’s time for us to right that wrong. I think it’s time for us to own whats wrong.”

The historic site was damaged during protests on Saturday, May 30. Two people have been arrested in connection to vandalism at the site.