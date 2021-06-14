Nashville Predators host blood drives across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators is teaming up with the American Red Cross for blood drives across Tennessee this week.

The multicity blood drive kicks off Monday, which is World Blood Donor Day, and continues through Friday, June 18.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Below is a list of donation locations:

Monday, June 14, 2021:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall, 2215 Garland Avenue, Nashville

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tennessee River Chapter – American Red Cross – 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott – 1980 Providence Parkway, Mount Juliet

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

East Tennessee – American Red Cross – 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church – 1655 Main Street, Lebanon

12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

The Inn at Opryland – 2401 Music Valley Drive, Nashville

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

YMCA Dickson – 225 Henslee Drive, Dickson

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Celebration Lutheran Church- 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Drive, Mt. Juliet

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Coleman United Methodist Church – 322 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg

12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

East Tennessee American Red Cross – 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Gallatin Civic Center – 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hohenwald COC- 110 Park Avenue South, Hohenwald

12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Lowes Murfreesboro – 1826 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Memphis American Red Cross – 1399 Madison Avenue, Memphis

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall, 2215 Garland Avenue, Nashville

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Ashland City Church of Christ – 110 Cumberland Street, Ashland City

1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Bowling Green American Red Cross – Holiday Inn University Plaza, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky

10:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

City of Brentwood – Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CoolSprings Galleria – 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2075, Franklin

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church – 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gold’s Gym Smyrna – 567 S. Lowry Street, Smyrna

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hendersonville Community Church – 381 West Main, Hendersonville

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Portland Church of Christ – 200 North Russell, Portland

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center – 555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Albany Community – 200 N. Spring Street, Albany, Kentucky

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Church Street Church of Christ – 305 West Church Street, Lewisburg

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue – 7638 B Highway 70 S., Nashville

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Goodlettsville Church – 226 S. Main Street, Goodlettsville

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Natchez Trace American Red Cross – 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100, Franklin

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ridgetop Volunteer Fire Dept – 1735 US-41, Ridgetop

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross – 4115 S. Access Road, Chattanooga

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Livery Sables – 1104 Main Street, Pleasant View

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Bowling Green American Red Cross- Holiday Inn University Plaza, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, Kentucky

10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

City of Brentwood – Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Antioch – 7638 B Highway 70 S., Nashville

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jamestown Community – 629 N. Main Street, Jamestown

12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Nashville First Church of the Nazarene – 510 Woodland Street, Nashville

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Old Hickory Village – First Baptist Church Old Hickory 1106 Hadley Avenue, Old Hickory

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks – 719 Thompson Lane, Nashville

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.