Nashville ranked 3rd most ‘forgetful’ city by Uber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever left something behind in the rideshare you ordered? You aren’t alone. This week Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index, ranking the most “forgetful” cities in the U.S.

Nashville is listed as the 3rd most forgetful city, just behind Austin, Texas and Fort Myers, Florida.

10 Most “Forgetful” Cities

Austin, TX Fort Myers, FL Nashville, TN San Antonio, TX Tampa Bay, FL Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Kansas City, KS Charlotte, NC Sacramento, CA

It’s a big jump for Music City which didn’t appear in the top 10 in the 2020 report.

Uber also released a list of the most common items left behind by riders. The item most commonly forgotten is the rider’s phone, but things like wallets, keys, and headphones rank high on the list.

10 Most Forgotten Items

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Backpack / Luggage Headphones Glasses Vape / E-cig ID Water bottle

Uber’s data also shows when riders are most forgetful. It should come as no surprise that most items are forgotten on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night.

Some of the most forgetful days of the last year included November 1, January 1, and February 17 (late night after Mardi Gras).

If you do leave something in your ride, Uber has outlined how you can retrieve your lost items.