NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, an enterprising hot dog shop in Nashville has launched a unique promotion for men who have underwent a vasectomy.
Daddy’s Dogs on Centennial Boulevard began its “Snip for Shake” deal on June 30, about a week after the landmark decision to overturn Roe. v Wade.
Customers need only submit proof of a vasectomy with a doctor’s note to receive one free milkshake.
According to Google, searches for the word “vasectomy” spiked in Tennessee after the ruling came down.