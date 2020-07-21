Nashville restaurants serving alcohol ordered to close by 10 p.m. beginning Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m. beginning Friday, according to Mayor John Cooper.
During the mayor’s Tuesday morning news conference, Cooper announced he has advised the Metro Public Health Department and the city’s legal team to draft a public health order that would force restaurants, restaurants that are “bars in practice,” and other businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m.
Under the new order being drafted, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said restaurants can still provide take-out orders and drive-through services.
Cooper said the order is expected to be effective as of Friday.
