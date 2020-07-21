Nashville restaurants serving alcohol ordered to close by 10 p.m. beginning Friday

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be required to close by 10 p.m. beginning Friday, according to Mayor John Cooper.

During the mayor’s Tuesday morning news conference, Cooper announced he has advised the Metro Public Health Department and the city’s legal team to draft a public health order that would force restaurants, restaurants that are “bars in practice,” and other businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m.

Under the new order being drafted, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said restaurants can still provide take-out orders and drive-through services.

Cooper said the order is expected to be effective as of Friday.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter