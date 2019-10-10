Nashville SC’s statewide FIFA tournament coming to UT-Knoxville campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nashville Soccer Club is hitting the road to find the best FIFA 20 player in the state of Tennessee.

Nashville SC was announced as Major League Soccer’s 24th team in late 2017 and the team is about six months away from beginning 2020 league play. In the meantime, the club is holding a statewide video game competition to find the best FIFA 20 player in Tennessee at UT-Knoxville, UT-Chattanooga and the University of Memphis.

The Tennessee @EASPORTSFIFA 20 Invitational is coming to Knoxville this Sunday. The grand champion of the tournament will win two free @MLS Season Tickets.#BandTogetherNSC | https://t.co/8TiBTCfofU pic.twitter.com/PEGAIu9HJS — x-Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 10, 2019

Gamers in Knoxville will be able to prove they are the best in town on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the University of Tennessee Student Union, Room 362, located at 1502 Cumberland Ave. The top eight players will qualify for the Invitational Tournament in Nashville on Nov. 3 and ultimately be able to win a pair of Nashville SC season tickets for the 2020 MLS campaign as well as FIFA points and more.

Advance online registration at smash.gg/nscknoxville is required to reserve a player slot. Entries are limited to 64 players. The entry fee is $15 and each player receives a competitor t-shirt and Nashville Soccer Club gift bag.

The four Regional Qualifying tournaments started on Oct. 6 in Murfreesboro and will be played on consecutive weekends in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.

“For many fans, including myself, the EA SPORTS FIFA game is the gateway to the sport of soccer,” said Christopher Jones, Nashville SC Sr. Director of Fan Engagement. “We know our fans are excited for the 2020 Major League Soccer season to begin, and it’s only natural to fill that gap by launching this competition on the virtual pitch. We look forward to providing a platform for the top gamers in our state to be seen and discovered.”

Players may sign up on-site the day of the tournament on a space-available basis (no guarantee of participation). Participants must be at least 16 years of age.

The challenge will culminate in The Invitational Final taking place in the Memorial Room at Alumni Hall on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. CT. The winner of The Invitation Final will receive $200 in FIFA Points and a pair of Nashville SC Season Tickets for the 2020 MLS season. Second and third place will receive $150 and $100 in FIFA Points, respectively.