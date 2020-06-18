Nashville to enter Phase Three of reopening plan Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Phase Three allows all Metro Parks and facilities, schools, educational facilities and summer camps to open.

Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 3/4 capacity and bars may open at half capacity.

Phase Three:

If, after a minimum of 14 days in Phase Two, the trend of new cases continues to decline or remains flat, Nashville may proceed to Phase Three of reopening.

The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Three:

All elective outpatient and inpatient healthcare activities may proceed with screening and testing as indicated in Phase Two.

Retail and other commercial business open with physical distancing maintained and at full capacity with cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons.

Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at full capacity maintaining strict physical distancing.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Physical distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms.

Bar areas may open, but only at 50% of seating capacity. No standing at bars.

Live music is now permitted with proper social distancing.

Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted.

Require that restaurants clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Recommend use of disposable menus.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Take-out alcohol sales will remain.

All remaining bars and entertainment and cultural venues are opened at ½ capacity, consistent with proper social distancing. This includes museums, tours, attractions, bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require that bars clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Fitness and personal hygiene businesses may reopen

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately. Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require that equipment surfaces be cleaned after single use by patron.

Allow small gatherings of 100 or fewer people with strict physical distancing protocols implemented at the gathering.

Such gatherings include meetings, religious services, weddings, etc.

Nonresidential K-12 Schools are reopened.

The following businesses shall continue to operate under previous guidance:

Health care

Hair, Nail, Massage and Tattoo Businesses

Social distancing measures would remain in effect for the following populations:

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.

Work from home should continue whenever possible, and cloth masks should be worn in public

If there is a significant increase in active cases during Phase Three, Nashville should revert to Phase Two.