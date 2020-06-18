Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 686 new cases, up 2.1%

Nashville to enter Phase Three of reopening plan Monday

News

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Phase Three allows all Metro Parks and facilities, schools, educational facilities and summer camps to open.

Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 3/4 capacity and bars may open at half capacity.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

Phase Three

Phase Three:

If, after a minimum of 14 days in Phase Two, the trend of new cases continues to decline or remains flat, Nashville may proceed to Phase Three of reopening.

The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Three:

  • All elective outpatient and inpatient healthcare activities may proceed with screening and testing as indicated in Phase Two.
  • Retail and other commercial business open with physical distancing maintained and at full capacity with cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons.
  • Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.
  • Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.
  • Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.
  • Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at full capacity maintaining strict physical distancing.
  • Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.
  • Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.
  • Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.
  • Physical distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms.
  • Bar areas may open, but only at 50% of seating capacity. No standing at bars.
  • Live music is now permitted with proper social distancing.
  • Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted.
  • Require that restaurants clean all surfaces after single use by patron.
  • Recommend use of disposable menus.
  • Employees required to wear cloth masks.
  • Take-out alcohol sales will remain.
  • All remaining bars and entertainment and cultural venues are opened at ½ capacity, consistent with proper social distancing. This includes museums, tours, attractions, bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.
  • Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.
  • Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.
  • Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.
  • Require that bars clean all surfaces after single use by patron.
  • Employees required to wear cloth masks.
  • Fitness and personal hygiene businesses may reopen
  • Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately. Employees required to wear cloth masks.
  • Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.
  • Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.
  • Require that equipment surfaces be cleaned after single use by patron.
  • Allow small gatherings of 100 or fewer people with strict physical distancing protocols implemented at the gathering.
  • Such gatherings include meetings, religious services, weddings, etc.
  • Nonresidential K-12 Schools are reopened.

The following businesses shall continue to operate under previous guidance:

  • Health care
  • Hair, Nail, Massage and Tattoo Businesses

Social distancing measures would remain in effect for the following populations:

  • Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.
  • Work from home should continue whenever possible, and cloth masks should be worn in public

If there is a significant increase in active cases during Phase Three, Nashville should revert to Phase Two.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions"

Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August"

Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts"

Change Center reopens with safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Center reopens with safety precautions"

Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday"

Debate over TN mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over TN mail-in voting"

Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020"

Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure"

KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school"

Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall"

KARM in need of face masks, other items

Thumbnail for the video titled "KARM in need of face masks, other items"

Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events"

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter