Nashville wins bid to host 2021 SEC Football Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the 2021 Football Media Days will be hosted by Nashville at the Grand Hyatt.



The four-day event is expected to bring more than 1,000 media outlets to the city of Nashville. ESPN and SEC Network will both be broadcasting live throughout the week.



“We look forward to bringing SEC Football Media Days to Music City in 2021,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Nashville has been a tremendous home to our basketball tournaments and the SEC enjoys a great relationship with the Nashville Sports Council, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the city leaders who I am confident will help make this event a success. Nashville has become one of America’s most vibrant cities and continues to be an ideal location to host some of the SEC’s marquee events such as Football Media Days.”