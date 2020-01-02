Nashville woman wants NYPD officer fired after break-in, racial slurs

A Nashville woman wants a police officer fired for barging into her home and repeatedly yelling racial slurs.

Her attorney says officer Micahel Reynolds is a violent and dangerous racist and should not carry a badge.

The woman says Reynolds, who serves at the New York Police Department, broke into her home in the middle of the night back in 2018. He was renting a house next door while on vacation in Nashville.

Conese Halliburton says Reynolds eventually left, but he yelled racial slurs and threats on the way out.

He was later convicted of assault and criminal trespassing and will serve his 15-day jail sentence later this month.

But Reynolds is still with the NYPD, even though he’s on non-enforcement duties.

An internal review is underway.