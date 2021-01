NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WRKN) — The Nashville Zoo was treated to a special surprise on Saturday.

The zoo tweeted out that Nasha the giraffe welcomed in a calf, and both the mom and the baby seem to be doing well.

SURPRISE! 💛 Nasha's calf has arrived, just in a different way than we expected! There were some complications with labor and our team stepped in to assist with the birth. Both mom & baby seem to be doing fine and you can watch them here: https://t.co/Lv0picUNgQ pic.twitter.com/KwJy6Y1o2e — Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 16, 2021

WKRN in Nashville is tracking the latest on the animal. You can watch a live cam of the new baby calf and learn more about the zoo by clicking HERE.

You can also find a link to the live cams from the zoo HERE.