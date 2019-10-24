National nonprofit helping in Young-Williams Animal Center facility expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national nonprofit is helping to raise funds to expand the Young-Williams Animal Center’s intake and pet resource center.

The construction project is already underway, updating the lost and found department, helping reunite lost animals with owners and offering resources to help owners keep their pets.

GreaterGood.org posted to its Facebook page this week that it would match any donations made through its Facebook page – up to $20,000.

Young-Williams said they’re grateful and excited for the big reveal in the coming months.