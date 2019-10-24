1  of  3
Breaking News
Father arrested on child abuse charges involving 3-month-old infant TDH confirms 2nd vaping-related death in Tennessee Investigation underway into video of student punching another student at Hardin Valley Academy, KCSO says

National nonprofit helping in Young-Williams Animal Center facility expansion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national nonprofit is helping to raise funds to expand the Young-Williams Animal Center’s intake and pet resource center.

The construction project is already underway, updating the lost and found department, helping reunite lost animals with owners and offering resources to help owners keep their pets.

GreaterGood.org posted to its Facebook page this week that it would match any donations made through its Facebook page – up to $20,000.

Young-Williams said they’re grateful and excited for the big reveal in the coming months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter