DEER LODGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that the National Weather Service determined a tornado had touched down early Tuesday morning.
Tennessee saw multiple storms and tornadoes late Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
According to Jody Zorsch, Morgan County EMA director, the National Weather Service surveyed the damage Tuesday morning and determined that a tornado (EF-0) touched down in the area of Lancing and Genesis roads.
The area had many uprooted and downed trees and some minor damage to homes. A metal carport was also flipped over.
The storm report from the National Weather Service indicated an estimated peak wind of 85 mph with a path length of 3.7 miles and a path width of 200 yards. It began at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday and ended at 3:42 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries, Zorsch said.
LATEST STORIES
- Experimental research could regrow spinal cord neurons after injury
- National Weather Service determines EF-0 tornado touched down in Morgan County
- Dolly Parton sends love to Middle Tennessee following devastating storms
- Senators question health officials on coronavirus plans
- No COVID-19 cases reported on Fort Benning: post is screening new Basic Training soldiers