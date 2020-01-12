CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The National Weather Service issuing two tornado warnings in East Tennessee. Claiborne County just one area that saw a strong line of storms.
Chris Hager, a homeowner tells Wate 6 On your Side he and his family knew just what to do before the shingles got peeled off his roof top. “I just had this gut feeling I’m not going to fool with it. We’re not going to fool with it. Just going down to the basement and let it pass,” said Hager.
The National Weather Service has not made this declaration yet. Community members will continue to assess the damage in Claiborne County as the sun rises Sunday morning.
WATE 6 On Your Side also spoke with the Claiborne County Mayor. ” We are a large County. We’ve had some scattered reports of some tree damages and some roof damages,” said Joe Brooks the Claiborne County Mayor.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service tells us they will be surveying several parts of the volunteer state today.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gatlinburg Police Department announces roads to the city have been re-opened
- National Weather Service headed to Claiborne County after Saturday storms
- President Donald Trump tweeting support for Iranian protesters
- Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win
- Fully engulfed camper fire along Diggs Gap Road in Heiskell early Sunday Morning