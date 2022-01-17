MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The National Weather Service Morristown has released a list of snowfall totals for East Tennessee areas, with some parts of the Cumberland Plateau receiving roughly half a foot and even more for high elevations of the Smokies.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and county road crews were busy pretreating roads over the weekend and clearing snow that blanketed the region early Monday, forcing many school closures and Martin Luther King, Jr Day events to be postponed.

The National Weather Service Morristown released its snowfall analysis Monday afternoon showing which areas were hardest hit by the winter storms.

Photo: NWS Morristown

The reported snowfall in Knoxville and many areas of the valley was between between 1″- 3″. Reported snow in Chattanooga was just 0.7″.

Much more robust snowfall was reported on the Cumberland Plateau and along the Tennessee-North Carolina line. Oneida, Tennessee had a reported snowfall of 5.8 inches with some areas of Scott County in the 6-8 inch range.

The NWS reported the total snowfall in Gatlinburg as 3.3″, with some areas of Great Smoky Mountains National Park along the Stateline receiving up to 8 inches.

While no additional snowfall is expected for the next few days, the impacts on roadways are still being felt with several school districts already canceling school for Tuesday, Jan. 18.