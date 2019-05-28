'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says
(WFLA/CNN) -- Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition, according to the World Health Organization.
The agency now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis.
The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section employment or unemployment related problems.
According to ICD Eleven, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.
The patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully.
Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to working and does not apply to other life situations.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
- Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
- Black bear: Uninvited next door neighbor at cabin in Wears Valley
- With warmer weather, troopers stress motorcycles, cars safely share the road
- Anderson County Rescue Squad responds to Windrock Park often, chief says
- Body discovered by hikers identified by officials
- Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
National News
-
- Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
- 2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
- 1 dead, 130 injured as twisters rip through Ohio and Indiana
- 2020 candidate Kamala Harris targets state abortion bans
- The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires