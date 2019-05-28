National/World

'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says

(WFLA/CNN) -- Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition, according to the World Health Organization.

The agency now recognizes "burnout" in its guide as a legitimate medical diagnosis. 

The International Classification of Diseases Handbook places it in the section employment or unemployment related problems. 

According to ICD Eleven, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have three symptoms.

The patient must be exhausted, experiencing mental distance or cynicism about their work and have problems getting the job done successfully. 

Doctors can only diagnose burnout when it comes to working and does not apply to other life situations.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center