140-sq-ft studio with mini fridge on bed hits market for $1,375 a month

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) - We all know real estate in the Bay Area is pricey, but this listing for a studio apartment in New York City just went up for sale -- and we must admit it's got quite the layout.

The 140-square-foot studio at the top of a fourth-floor walk-up in the Upper West Side has hit the market for a cool $1,375 a month.

Compared to the Bay Area, seems pretty reasonable right?

Here's a look at what $1,375 will get you in the Big Apple.

In a nutshell, you get a quaint lounging area, bathroom sans door, and a mini fridge stacked on top of your bed frame.

Your Vanity Reality says while the space located just a few blocks away from Central Park is limited, it's the "cheapest deal around the neighborhood you will find to live on your own!"

Great thing that it's so close to Central Park so you can take in all the fresh air while venturing outdoors, because there are no windows in this humble little abode.

Good news -- utilities are included in the rent, and the realtor says the apartment has been renovated with hardwood floors.

What a steal!

Would you dish out a little over $1K for this comfy studio?