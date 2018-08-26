140-sq-ft studio with mini fridge on bed hits market for $1,375 a month
NEW YORK CITY (KRON) - We all know real estate in the Bay Area is pricey, but this listing for a studio apartment in New York City just went up for sale -- and we must admit it's got quite the layout.
The 140-square-foot studio at the top of a fourth-floor walk-up in the Upper West Side has hit the market for a cool $1,375 a month.
Compared to the Bay Area, seems pretty reasonable right?
Here's a look at what $1,375 will get you in the Big Apple.
In a nutshell, you get a quaint lounging area, bathroom sans door, and a mini fridge stacked on top of your bed frame.
Your Vanity Reality says while the space located just a few blocks away from Central Park is limited, it's the "cheapest deal around the neighborhood you will find to live on your own!"
Great thing that it's so close to Central Park so you can take in all the fresh air while venturing outdoors, because there are no windows in this humble little abode.
Good news -- utilities are included in the rent, and the realtor says the apartment has been renovated with hardwood floors.
What a steal!
Would you dish out a little over $1K for this comfy studio?
Previous
Homeless man's lawyer says couple who...
Next
Playwright Neil Simon...
Local News
-
- Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer
- Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty
- Clinton 12 visit Green McAdoo Cultural Center as it becomes part of state-wide system
- Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
- 2 hurt in Knoxville robbery attempt turned shooting
- Carter High School student with developmental disabilities gets chance on football field
- Haslam holds first TNReady meeting in Knoxville amid protests
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting at esports event raises questions of security
- McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis
- In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act
- For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
- Money and loyalty were the glue that bound Trump and Cohen
- The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting
- Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney